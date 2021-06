Since 1954 one program, the Miss Deer Park Scholarship, has affected many young ladies. Now the program wishes to acknowledge all that have been honored to wear a crown and sash as a Miss Deer Park Representative. Any of the ladies who have ever served are invited to participate in the 100th celebration of Settlers Day being held on July 24th, 2021. This includes Miss Deer Park, Deer Park Princess and all Junior Miss title holders. Organizers are asking former representatives to fill out a form online at DPGazette.com/formmissdp, with formal invitations coming later. They did post a last call on May 30th, so time is running out. If you were or know anyone who has been royalty for Miss Deer Park, get the word out. Party celebrating them on July 24th.