TheFutbolApp (TFA); A New Digital Currency Ecosystem For Football Fans

By BTC Peers
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn search of making the football fan experience better, TheFutbolApp (TFA), is creating a new economic ecosystem for football fans across the world. Recently, TFA announced the launch of the TFA Worldwide Association, based in Zug, Switzerland to further the adoption of its TFC token. Sports events are slowly going...

www.benzinga.com
