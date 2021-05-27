Chelsea include Edouard Mendy and N’Golo Kante in Champions League final squad

Chelsea have included Edouard Mendy and N’Golo Kante in their Champions League squad for Saturday’s final against Manchester City .

Both players travelled with the team to Porto, despite injury concerns heading into this week.

“N’Golo is looking good and I hope he stays like that for Saturday,” said Thomas Tuchel ahead of the game at the Estadio do Dragao, home of FC Porto.

“Edou made a huge improvement with the management of pain from when the injury happened, which is good. We hope to have him back. If he is fit, then Edou will play.”

Chelsea’s Champions League final squad

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Emerson

Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Billy Gilmour

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Tino Anjorin