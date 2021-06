LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been given a two-year contract extension after leading the club to the Champions League title. The German’s deal will keep him in charge of the Premier League club through June 2024. He was hired in late January on an 18-month contract to replace the fired Frank Lampard. The 47-year-old Tuchel was fired by Paris Saint-Germain in December but led Chelsea to a 1-0 victory over Manchester City last Saturday in the Champions League final. Tuchel says “I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal.”