Exclusive: Die Hard Series Heading To Netflix

By Faith McKay
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following their success with The Witcher and other adaptations, Netflix has shown they have a specific interest in picking up established franchises. A lot of their focus so far has been on video game adaptations, like Cyberpunk, or novel adaptations, like Shadow and Bone. Now, they’re expanding their franchise focus again. This time, with Die Hard. Our trusted and proven source has shared that Netflix is developing a Die Hard series.

