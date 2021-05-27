Listen to Skirts’ inviting new single “Always”

There is no coincidence that VOLA, variety, and vibrance all start with the letter ‘V.’. What’s more heavenly? This album’s chord progressions, the evident emotions, the unique lyricism, or the Earth-shattering, genre-defying blend of heavy metal and indie pop? We have yet to decide. Here at AQ, we have exhausted VOLA’s brand new record, Witness. There are far too many spectacular moments to count and way too many moments that deserve recognition. We’ll dive into just a handful of aspects that truly highlight the talent and prowess of this progressive rock band so that you can get a sense of why it is, without a doubt, their greatest piece of music to date.