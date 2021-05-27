Cancel
Listen to Skirts’ inviting new single “Always”

By Alex Robert Ross
Cover picture for the articleDallas-born singer songwriter Alex Montenegro has been releasing music as Skirts since 2017, finding her sound while building up a following in indie scenes around Texas. Her early releases, right through the 2018 EP Almost Touching, all fell into what’s broadly described as “bedroom pop,” and while that’s to some extent a function of the microphone she was using, there was also some truth behind the tag. Her melodies were sweet and simple, and whether she was using a synth or an acoustic guitar she’d still leave enough space in the mix to invite the listener in.

