Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Over 600 artists, including Noname and Questlove, sign open letter in support of Palestinian rights

By Jordan Darville
The FADER
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article600 musicians have signed the #MusiciansForPalestine letter, a document calling for an end to human rights abuses to Palestinians in the Occupied Territories and worldwide. Some of the artists who have added their names include Noname, Run The Jewels, Rage Against The Machine, Mustafa, Nicolás Jaar, Machel Montano, India Jordan, Marie Davidson, Patti Smith, and Black Thought and Questlove of The Roots.

www.thefader.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Questlove
Person
Machel Montano
Person
Patti Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian People#Palestinian Violence#Israeli Government#Gaza#Rage Against The Machine#Artists#Solidarity#Occupied Territories#Ethnic Cleansing#Cultural Institutions#Open Letter#Human Rights Abuses#Racism#Colonialism#War Crimes#Systemic Violence#Roots#India Jordan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
Country
Palestine
Related
Middle EastOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Palestinian lives matter

What was Netanyahu thinking when he ordered police to fire stun grenades and tear gas into one of Islam’s holiest mosques, while people are praying, on one of Ramadan’s holiest days… ???. Of course Netanyahu was thinking any violence he could provoke would be his meal ticket to stay in...
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Noname, Patti Smith, Run the Jewels, More Sign Musicians for Palestine Initiative

Noname, Patti Smith, Run the Jewels, Rage Against the Machine, Julian Casablancas, and Vic Mensa are among several hundred artists who have united in a statement of support of Palestinian liberation. The Musicians for Palestine statement arrives in the wake of ongoing violence against civilians in Israeli-occupied territory. “Today, we speak together and demand justice, dignity and the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people and all who are fighting colonial dispossession and violence across the planet,” the statement reads in part. See the full statement and all its signatories below.
WorldThe Tab

Over 1000 people sign open letter to University of Cambridge regarding violence in Palestine

An open letter to the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cambridge, Professor Stephen Toope, expressing concern about recent violence in Palestine has received 1570 signatures. The open letter, initiated by Cambridge Palestine Solidarity Society (PalSoc), states that its signatories “stand in solidarity with Palestinians”, as they are “deeply concerned” about...
Middle EastTimes Herald-Record

Letter: Israel ignores plight of Palestinians

Israel's insatiable quest for territory at the expense of the native Palestinians expelled from their homes hearkens back to the expulsions of Cherokee Indians under the Indian Removal Act of 1830. Some 16,000 Cherokees were evicted from their homes and force-marched 1,000 miles to Oklahoma, the "Trail of Tears." Israel's...
MuseumsHyperallergic

Angela Davis, Fred Moten, and 250+ Artists Sign Letter Condemning MoMA’s Ties to Violence Against Palestinians

Over 250 artists, critics, and scholars signed a letter addressing the ties between board members at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and Israel’s violent attacks against Palestinians. The letter, released by the Strike MoMA campaign, was signed by prominent scholars like Angela Y. Davis, Gayatri Spivak, Fred Moten, and Lisa Lowe. Other signatories include the well-known writers, critics, and artists Ariella Azoulay, Claire Bishop, Laura Poitras, Phill Collins, Michael Rakowitz, Haig Aivazian, Chloe Bass, and Mahogany L. Browne.
ProtestsIdaho8.com

Supporters of Palestinian rights hold protests across the United States

Protesters rallied in cities across the United States on Saturday in support of Palestinians, days after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire ending the latest round of violence and bloodshed in a decades-long conflict. 90 events were planned for the weekend, including rallies in New York, Houston, Philadelphia, Chicago...
Middle Eastyoursun.com

LETTER: Palestinians caught in middle of bad war

Once again death and destruction struck at the heart of the Palestine community. There are four responsible factions: Hamas terrorists, innocent Palestinians, Israeli and the United States governments. We need a permanent solution. Hamas wants Israel destroyed and the Israeli and U.S. governments will destroy Hamas and innocent Palestinians indiscriminately....
Middle EastSanta Cruz Sentinel

Letter | The pain that accompanies many Palestinians

I am Muna AlSheikh from Sheikh Jarrah, my father was born and raised in Sheikh Jarrah, I grew up in Jordan, digesting in my body and heart the impact of my parents’ stories about Jerusalem, and the ancestral stories about Palestine; pain accompanied me for long time and still does, as it accompanies many Palestinians. I witnessed my father dying slowly with physical illness while suffocating into depression because he thought he could go back to Jerusalem or at least be buried there. We buried my father in 2010, on a hill in Amman Jordan, facing the direction of Jerusalem. That was his one and only request.
Protestshot96.com

Pakistanis rally in support of Palestinians

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – Ten of thousands of Pakistanis marched in support of the Palestinians on Friday as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect after 11 days of fighting, but a bomb blast killed six people at one rally in southwest Pakistan. Shrugging aside restrictions linked to the...
EntertainmentComplex

Run the Jewels, Questlove, and Noname Among 600 Musicians Calling for Israel Boycott in Support of Palestine

Over 600 musicians, including Run the Jewels and Noname among countless others, have signed a letter calling for a boycott of performances in Israel in support of Palestine. “In solidarity and empathy, as musicians, we cannot be silent,” reads the letter. “We are calling on our peers to publicly assert their solidarity with the Palestinian people. Complicity with Israeli war crimes is found in silence, and today silence is not an option. Silence is not an option as the brutal Israeli bombardment of besieged Gaza claimed more than 245 lives in the last weeks.”
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoans rally in support of Palestinian rights as part of nationwide protest effort

EL PASO, Texas -- Dozens of El Pasoans gathered in solidarity for Palestine on Saturday. A new advocacy group, EP for Palestine, hosted the rally in downtown El Paso. The event started with a caravan on Paragon Lane, near the Islamic Education Center that ended at San Jacinto Plaza. Demonstrators marched throughout downtown chanting "Free Palestine," The post El Pasoans rally in support of Palestinian rights as part of nationwide protest effort appeared first on KVIA.
Middle EastConcord Monitor

Letter: Escalating violence between Palestinians, Israelis

Why the recent round of violence? Initially, it was the forced evictions of Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem. The Israeli Supreme Court has agreed to render a verdict on the claims of Jewish “settlers” versus the Palestinian families who have lived there for decades. Israeli leaders admit they seek to change the demographics of East Jerusalem. What Israel is doing is a violation of international law whereby Israel is obligated to protect the lives and property of an occupied population.
EducationDaily Northwestern

“People are only starting to listen”: ASG resolution vote marks widespread campus recognition for some Palestinian students and those supporting Palestinian human rights

Content warning: This article contains mentions of violence. In 2015, Associated Student Government narrowly voted in favor of a resolution calling Northwestern to divest from companies that allegedly violated human rights in Palestine. On May 26, ASG passed a resolution that incorporated the 2015 demands, with overwhelming support. To some...
MinoritiesPosted by
NBC News

How Jews can support Palestinian rights and condemn antisemitism

Some messages stay with you. “You are Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf in Philip Roth's ‘Plot Against America,’” a stranger direct-messaged me on Twitter after I outlined my criticism of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land on NPR on Monday. The semi-pretentious burn compared me to a fictional Jewish rabbi who supports the Nazis’ (also fictional) takeover of the American presidency. According to this Twitter critic, my support for Palestinian rights was “feeding antisemitism.”