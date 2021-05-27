Over 600 artists, including Noname and Questlove, sign open letter in support of Palestinian rights
600 musicians have signed the #MusiciansForPalestine letter, a document calling for an end to human rights abuses to Palestinians in the Occupied Territories and worldwide. Some of the artists who have added their names include Noname, Run The Jewels, Rage Against The Machine, Mustafa, Nicolás Jaar, Machel Montano, India Jordan, Marie Davidson, Patti Smith, and Black Thought and Questlove of The Roots.www.thefader.com