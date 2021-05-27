Cancel
Unilever partners with mycoprotein supplier ENOUGH on ‘game changing’ protein innovation

By Katy Askew contact
Food Navigator
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnilever has partnered with food tech company ENOUGH, which will supply it with mycoprotein to fuel innovation behind its plant-based brands, starting with The Vegetarian Butcher. ENOUGH, formerly 3f Bio, produces ABUNDA mycoprotein, a ‘complete’ food ingredient that contains all nine essential amino acids and is high in dietary fibre....

