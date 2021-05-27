Unilever partners with mycoprotein supplier ENOUGH on ‘game changing’ protein innovation

There’s massive demand for plant-based foods. So much so, the market could be worth up to $74.2 billion by 2027, according to Research and Markets. All as millions adopt healthier, meat-free lifestyles. Tyson, Smithfield, Perdue, Hormel, and Nestle sell plant-based products, for example. Consumer goods giant Unilever just set a $1.2 billion annual sales target on plant-based foods over the next five to seven years, as reported by Veg News. Even Target just announced it will be launching a line of plant-based food products, as demand explodes for meat and dairy alternatives, says CNN. Demand for plant-based foods continues to grow: Retail sales jumped about 28% over the past year, according to Nielsen. That increase in demand prompted Target to further grow its line. As plant-based food demand grows, it could benefit companies like Komo Plant Based Foods (CSE:YUM), Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV:VERY)(OTC:VRYYF), Guru Organic Energy Corp. (TSX:GURU)(OTC:GUROF), and Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF).