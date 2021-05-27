To give astronauts better food, engineers test a fridge prototype in microgravity

Featured in Nature Communications, this new research could result in the development of wearable tech that could sense, store, analyze, and infer the activity(s) of its wearers in real-time. The senior author of the study, Yeol Fink, believes that digital fibers like those developed in this study could help expand the possibilities for fabrics to "uncover the context of hidden patterns in the human body that could be used for physical performance monitoring, medical inference, and early disease detection." Applications for the technology could even expand into other areas of our lives like, for example, storing wedding music within the bride's gown.