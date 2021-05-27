Cancel
To give astronauts better food, engineers test a fridge prototype in microgravity

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Astronauts have been going to space since 1961, but they still don't have a refrigerator to use for keeping food cold on long missions to the moon or Mars. Through experiments conducted in microgravity, a team of engineers from Purdue University, Air Squared Inc., and Whirlpool...

