Westborough, MA

Thursday Night Ride through W'boro, N'boro, Berlin

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. For stronger riders, 13-15 mph. 18.8 miles through Westborough/Northborough/Berlin. Expect hills. Bring water, helmet, repair kit, spare tube, snack. Limited to 10 riders, including the leader. Rain cancels. Per AMC COVID-19 protocols the following are required: o Masks must be worn at all times during AMC bicycling activities with the following exception: masks do not need to be worn while actively riding AND when 14 feet of distance IS maintained between all riders and pedestrians. The average bicycle is 6 feet long, so two and a half bicycle lengths SHALL be kept between all people. o Bring and carry with you a face mask and hand sanitizer with 60% or greater alcohol content. o If any of the above guidance changes between now and the date of the ride, the updated information will be provided to registered riders.

