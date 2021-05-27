Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Cooper Webb Feels More Prepared for Pro Motocross in 2021

By Press Conference
racerxonline.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePala, CA Fox Raceway 1 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb is coming off his second Monster Energy AMA Supercross title in three years. The last time he stood atop the world in supercross though, he struggled to find that same success in the following Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in 2019. The “supercross hangover” is something Webb is focused on avoiding this year in 2021 and he talked openly about his vision and mindset coming into Pro Motocross this year on the pre-season Zoom press conference on Wednesday.

racerxonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Feeling Good#Ktm#Pro Motocross#Pala#Covid#Ca Fox Raceway#Supercross Hangover#Miss#Raw Riding Footage#Monster Energy#Fitness#Totally Switching Gears#Thought#Consistency#Fight#Outdoors Kind#Time#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportskickinthetires.net

Thad Moffitt Tallies Second Podium Finish of 2021 at Mid-Ohio

Thad Moffitt’s 2021 has been impressive, to say the least. Moffitt, embarking on his fifth year involved in the ARCA Menards Series is mounting to back up his strong season from 2020. Friday’s showing at Mid-Ohio was just learning how to run a road course and he still finished in third.
California StateTotal Motorcycle

Opening round 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Championship California

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team returned to action on Saturday with the opening round of the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Championship in Pala, California. RJ Hampshire made his first racing appearance back since injury, earning a solid third-place moto finish en route to a fifth overall in the 250MX class. Jason Anderson highlighted the team’s 450MX effort with a strong finish to the day, claiming fourth in Moto 2 and sixth overall on the day.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Stellar debut in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 class

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis enjoyed a stellar debut in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 class, taking the overall win with a 1-3 tally at yesterday’s season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. It also marked the team’s first victory in the premier class, which was made sweeter with a double podium as Aaron Plessinger ended the day third overall after his strong second-place finish in the second moto (4-2). Christian Craig had a solid start in the challenging conditions, finishing 12th overall with an 11-9 tally.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Brutal Pala track for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Jeremy Martin got his Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX Championship campaign off to a great start with a 1-2 moto finish for second overall at yesterday’s season opener in Pala, California. Justin Cooper also had a good start to the season, finishing third overall (5-3) to give the team a double podium at Fox Raceway. Colt Nichols struggled at a challenging first outdoor round but fought his way back to ninth overall with a 9-12 tally. Jarrett Frye finished 12th overall (13-14), while Nate Thrasher had to come back from some crashes to end the day 17th (16-17).
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

SUZUKI BEGINS 2021 AMA PRO MOTOCROSS ACTION

Suzuki kicked off the opening round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Series in Pala, California at the weekend with speed and consistency as the racers adapted to the high speeds and rough tracks of the summer outdoor series. Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports/ Suzuki’s Max Anstie started his second...
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Alonso feeling ‘more confident with every race’

Fernando Alonso has said his confidence is still on the up despite a difficult start to his return in Formula 1. Alonso’s struggles have been very well-documented and further emphasised by the fact that his team-mate, Esteban Ocon, is very much the driver on top in this particular team-mate battle.
Colorado Statedawsoncountyjournal.com

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship returns to Colorado’s Thunder Valley Saturday

High-flying, off-road action returns to Colorado as the Toyota Pro Motocross National makes its way to the Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood on Saturday. The event is the second leg of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship series and will be open to full spectator capacity. This is 17th consecutive year in which Thunder Valley has hosted the races. Traditionally running in early June, last year’s installment took place in October during an abbreviated season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Motorsportsracer.com

INTERVIEW: Chase Sexton

A boisterous roar from the crowd echoed throughout Fox Raceway when Team Honda HRC rider Chase Sexton narrowly missed out on winning the opening moto of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship by 0.099s. Yes, the second year 450MX rider who placed fifth in the 2020 natural terrain title fight had deftly guided his works Honda CRF450R through the upper tier of the classification to just miss out on matching Team Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis at the finish line. A couple of hours later the 21 year-old from La Moille, Illinois fought his way back fiercely from a first turn crash to slot-in 10th in the all-conclusive second moto.
Sportsdealernews.com

The Motocross Revival is almost here.

The Motocross Revival is almost here. June 6th at Glen Helen MX legends like David Bailey, Gary Jones, Rick Johnson and Jeremy McGrath will be on hand to recapture The Golden Era Of Motocross. Their Championship bikes and vintage box vans will be in the old school pit area and there will be a classic bike display as well. A full slate of American Retrocross classes means you race against Jeremy McGrath or at least bench race with the other legends.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Ken Roczen Back On Top Step Of Motocross Podium

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – The second round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, featured one of the toughest challenges of the season with the series’ annual visit to the mile-high elevation of Thunder Valley Motocross Park. As the early title fights continued to take shape,...
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Gardner takes Moto2 pole in Catalunya

Remy Gardner has claimed pole position for the Catalan Moto2 Grand Prix in a Red Bull KTM Ajo one-two. The battle for first position on the grid was effectively a duel between the MotoGP-bound Australian and team-mate Raul Fernandez, with 0.158s separating them in the end. Gardner kicked off his...
Motorsportsyamaha-racing.com

Ferrandis Keeps Podium Streak Rolling with Runner-Up Finish at Thunder Valley

Ferrandis Keeps Podium Streak Rolling with Runner-Up Finish at Thunder Valley. Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis continues to impress in his debut season in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 class. The Frenchman returned to the podium with a pair of runner-up finishes to score second overall at yesterday’s Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado. Aaron Plessinger had a solid second round of the championship, ending the day fifth overall with a 5-4 result. Christian Craig joined his teammates in the top 10 with seventh overall (6-7).
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

MotoGP 2021 Round 7 of 19 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

– Oliveira’s best 2021 qualification with 4th and just five hundredths of a second from the front row. – Binder foiled by yellow flags but takes the KTM RC16 to 8th on the grid. – Remy Gardner seals his second Moto2 Pole Position of 2021 just ahead of Raul Fernandez.
Motorsportsmotogp.com

Gardner defeats Raul Fernandez for Catalan GP pole

Tags Moto2, 2021, GRAN PREMI MONSTER ENERGY DE CATALUNYA, Q2. It’s another Red Bull KTM Ajo 1-2 as World Championship leader Remy Gardner secured his second pole position of the season in Moto2™ qualifying at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, the Australian’s 1:42.977 was enough to fend off teammate Raul Fernandez by 0.158s. Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) bags his second front row of the year in third.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

TOP-10 FINISHES AT THUNDER VALLEY MX NATIONAL

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Two rounds into the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Championship and the 450MX class has revealed a highly-competitive field of the nation’s top motocross racers. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammates Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin have proven to be in the elite category but a top-10 result didn’t come without a fight at Saturday’s Thunder Valley MX National in Colorado.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s owned the Moto2 & Moto3 classes

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Remy Gardner owned the Moto2 class for the second time in a week at the seventh round of MotoGP for what was the second visit to Spain this season and in grey but warm conditions near the Catalan capital. Red Bull KTM Tech3’ Deniz Öncü earned his very first Moto3™ podium trophy with 3rd place.
Pala, CATotal Motorcycle

Start of the 450MX 2021 Pro Motocross season

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 team is ready to battle for top honors at the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship season opener this Saturday, May 29, at the Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Building on a great debut in the premier class of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the team looks to continue its strong progress in the outdoor season. Christian Craig moves over to 450 team, joining Aaron Plessinger and rookie Dylan Ferrandis for a three-pronged threat for the 450MX crown.