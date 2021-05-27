Cooper Webb Feels More Prepared for Pro Motocross in 2021
Pala, CA Fox Raceway 1 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb is coming off his second Monster Energy AMA Supercross title in three years. The last time he stood atop the world in supercross though, he struggled to find that same success in the following Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in 2019. The “supercross hangover” is something Webb is focused on avoiding this year in 2021 and he talked openly about his vision and mindset coming into Pro Motocross this year on the pre-season Zoom press conference on Wednesday.racerxonline.com