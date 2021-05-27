Cooper Webb Feels More Prepared for Pro Motocross in 2021

A boisterous roar from the crowd echoed throughout Fox Raceway when Team Honda HRC rider Chase Sexton narrowly missed out on winning the opening moto of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship by 0.099s. Yes, the second year 450MX rider who placed fifth in the 2020 natural terrain title fight had deftly guided his works Honda CRF450R through the upper tier of the classification to just miss out on matching Team Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis at the finish line. A couple of hours later the 21 year-old from La Moille, Illinois fought his way back fiercely from a first turn crash to slot-in 10th in the all-conclusive second moto.