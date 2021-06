Cynthia Erivo is just an Oscar short of EGOT status, but a forthcoming film project could soon put her on the path to an Academy Award once again. The actor and singer has signed on to star in a remake of the 1979 musical drama “The Rose.” The original was loosely inspired by the life of Janis Joplin and starred Bette Midler as a self-destructive rock singer grappling with addiction, failed relationships and the pressures of life in the spotlight.