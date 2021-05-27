LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Sunset League, Little League baseball, youth lacrosse

• R&R Construction won its season opener and handed Brother’s Baseball Club its first setback in three games as it scored a 10-5 win on Sunday night at Cardines Field. R&R Construction broke out to an 8-1 lead after four innings and cruised to the win. Ray Zincone had two doubles, a single and two RBIs, Iliah Riveira had three hits, Cam Santerre had two doubles and Dave Marchetti and Joey Coro had two hits and an RBI each to lead R&R Construction. Shaun Vigeant and Nick Feola had two hits each for Club.