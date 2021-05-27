Cancel
Portsmouth, RI

LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Sunset League, Little League baseball, youth lacrosse

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article• R&R Construction won its season opener and handed Brother’s Baseball Club its first setback in three games as it scored a 10-5 win on Sunday night at Cardines Field. R&R Construction broke out to an 8-1 lead after four innings and cruised to the win. Ray Zincone had two doubles, a single and two RBIs, Iliah Riveira had three hits, Cam Santerre had two doubles and Dave Marchetti and Joey Coro had two hits and an RBI each to lead R&R Construction. Shaun Vigeant and Nick Feola had two hits each for Club.

Portsmouth, RI
Portsmouth, RI
Person
Sam Smith
Portsmouth, RI newportri.com

SCHOOL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Portsmouth triumphs in baseball, boys tennis

Tim McGuire had three hits and drove in two runs to lead Portsmouth to a 10-1 triumph over Mount St. Charles on Wednesday. Dryden Eliason also registered three hits for the Patriots, who finished with 13 hits as a team. That was plenty of offense for starting pitcher Connor Freitas, who yielded just one run on three hits while striking out six. He didn’t walk a batter.
Portsmouth, RI newportri.com

SCHOOL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Portsmouth drops Rogers in girls lacrosse

Portsmouth jumped out to an early lead and controlled the game throughout as it defeated Rogers 15-7 in a Division II match in Newport on Thursday. Grace Boneau led the Patriots with seven goals and was very strong with draw control, while Ellie Skeels tallied five goals and played a solid game at midfield. Nora Cooney, Tori Thomas and Kaitlin Roche added a goal apiece for Portsmouth.
North Kingstown, RI independentri.com

Photos: NK makes opening statement

The North Kingstown High School boys lacrosse team has made itself right at home as it moves down to Division II this season. The Skippers opened the season with an 11-9 win over Portsmouth then rolled past Ponaganset 20-2 on Tuesday. The Skippers will host East Greenwich on Thursday night.
Westerly, RI Westerly Sun

Softball: Westerly walks off with 8-7 win over Portsmouth

WESTERLY — Westerly High scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to get past Portsmouth, 8-7, in a Division II-B softball game Wednesday at Cimalore Field. Lilly Vetelino led off the Westerly seventh with a double. Maya Henderson ran for her and would advance to third on a ball in the dirt. Later in the inning, with one out, she scored the winning run on wild pitch.
Portsmouth, RI Westerly Sun

Softball: Westerly falls on road to Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth scored five runs in its final two at-bats and turned back Westerly High, 7-3, in a Division II softball game Saturday. Westerly was leading 3-2 in the top of the fifth with the bases loaded and one out. But the Bulldogs failed to score and the Patriots put across two in the fifth and three more in the sixth to get the win.