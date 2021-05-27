Massachusetts: Departure of Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel
BOSTON, MA (STL.News) Today, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders announced that after serving as the Commissioner of the Department of Public Health for over 6 years, Commissioner Monica Bharel is stepping down effective June 18. Appointed by Governor Baker in 2015, the Commissioner has steered the Department of Public Health through significant public health challenges including the opioid epidemic, vaping associated lung disease, Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), and the COVID-19 pandemic. The longest serving Commissioner of Public Health since 1997, Commissioner Bharel brought a health equity lens to all of the Department’s work.stl.news