Arizona State

Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket sold at Biltmore-area Fry's in Phoenix

By azfamily.com News Staff
AZFamily
 8 days ago

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Check your lottery tickets! Someone is the lucky winner of the Fantasy 5 jackpot in Phoenix after the winning ticket was sold at a Fry's grocery store. According to Arizona State Lottery officials, a $726,000 winning ticket was sold at the Fry's located near 20th Street and Highland Avenue in the Biltmore area for the Wednesday night drawing. The winner matched all five numbers, hitting the jackpot and winning the grand prize. Wednesday's winning numbers were 9, 11, 17, 25, and 37.

www.azfamily.com
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
#Fantasy#Lottery Tickets#Jackpot#Biltmore Area#Fry#Arizona State Lottery#Highland Avenue#Drawing
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
