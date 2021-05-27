Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket sold at Biltmore-area Fry's in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Check your lottery tickets! Someone is the lucky winner of the Fantasy 5 jackpot in Phoenix after the winning ticket was sold at a Fry's grocery store. According to Arizona State Lottery officials, a $726,000 winning ticket was sold at the Fry's located near 20th Street and Highland Avenue in the Biltmore area for the Wednesday night drawing. The winner matched all five numbers, hitting the jackpot and winning the grand prize. Wednesday's winning numbers were 9, 11, 17, 25, and 37.www.azfamily.com