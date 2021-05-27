Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Marathon on E! as Show Awaits Future at NBC

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 28 days ago

While NBC still contemplates the fate of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, fans can enjoy a two-day marathon of the musical comedy-drama on the E! network. All 25 episodes from the critically acclaimed first two seasons will play back-to-back on E!, beginning with the pilot at 9 AM on Sunday, May 30 through Monday, May 31. In addition, all episodes of the dramedy series are currently streaming on Peacock, which could potentially be the new home for a third season, should NBC choose to renew it.

www.thedigitalcourier.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Marathon#On E#Nbc#Peacock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesimdb.com

Zoey's Playlist Cancellation: Jane Levy Dings NBC for Choosing 'Shows About Crime and Guns' Over One 'About Love'

Jane Levy is singing a frustrated tune in the wake of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist‘s cancellation. In an interview with VanityFair.com, Levy took NBC to task for prioritizing procedurals over a feel-good show like Zoey’s. “I’m sorry, but I have to say this: I look at the new NBC lineup, and it’s like, ‘Okay, we could watch a lot of shows about crime and guns,’” she lamented. “Our show is about love. It’s a real shame to take that off the air. I feel like it’s the wrong move.”
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

NBC’s Manifest Season 4 Release Date | Show Revival Details

The Manifest show has run on NBC for three seasons and recently NBC has canceled the series when all the fans were expecting a renewal. Now, the fans are expecting that Netflix will renew the series. Let’s dive into more details & also find out the Manifest Season 4 Release date.
Theater & DancePosted by
TheWrap

What ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Choreographer Mandy Moore Would Love to See if There’s a 3rd Season

Choreographer Mandy Moore is — like many — lamenting the cancellation of NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” — the musical comedy about a young woman (Jane Levy) struggling with her ability to process people’s inner thoughts through pop songs — especially after a highly acclaimed second season that tackled pressing topics such as systemic racism, postpartum depression and the sticky nature of office politics.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Manifest’: Efforts To Move Canceled NBC Series To Netflix Continue As Show Tops Streamer’s Charts

Following the news of NBC’s decision to cancel Manifest after three seasons on Monday night, Netflix quickly emerged as the leading possible new destination for the show thanks to some opportune timing. The first two seasons of the missing plane drama debuted on Netflix last Thursday and quickly climbed to the #1 spot in the U.S., which it has held for a week now.
TV & VideosNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch: NBC 5 Joins TODAY Show's Rokerthon Attempt at Setting New World Record

NBC's TODAY show is bringing Rokerthon back for a fifth year on Monday, and NBC 5 Meteorologist Grant Johnston helped achieve a world record. Johnston is among 50 meteorologists from across the country joining Roker to set a new Guinness World Record title for the most people in a live, online weather reporting video relay.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Friday, June 25: Quinn’s Disastrous Request, Paris Tormented, Thomas Trapped

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, June 25 reveal that Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) wants to be sure her sexcapade sessions stay secret. However, Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) is tormented by the truth. Quinn comes up with an idea, which she shares with Eric Forrester (John McCook). Meanwhile, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) remains caged.
Musictheobelisk.net

The Obelisk Show on Gimme Metal Playlist: Episode 61

Stuff that’s been on my mind lately or came in recently and caught my fancy. Nothing really too tricky to how this one came together. Heavy Temple and All Souls are the two most recent interviews I’ve done, and the King Buffalo and Moon Coven and Vokonis and Whims of the Great Magnet are also things I’ve covered lately. Ditto Cavern Deep. Electric Moon I bought a shirt from the other day — they’re putting together a new comp of their studio work — and the Somnuri record continues to demolish.
Musicwrir.org

PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 6/13/2021

Top of the morning, and welcome what promises to be a great set. Lotsa good sounds to get your day off on the right NOTE !. Enjoy. Henry “Skipper” Franklin/The Guardian/Showers of Blessings/Skipper Productions/2021. John Pizzarelli/The Bat/Better Days Ahead/Seven String/2021. Keith Brown/Truth and Comfort/African Ripples/Space Time/2021. Francesco Amenta/Burgundy 45/Midtown Walk/...
Musicwfpk.org

Mel’s Diner playlist: “Waterfront Wednesday 2021”

We were so excited to announce the lineup for this year’s WFPK Waterfront Wednesday and we can’t wait for July 14th to get here!. Until then, Mel decided to celebrate the many fabulous artists that will be playing this season by taking your requests for their music on Mel’s Diner.
Musicthesagonline.com

Kat’s Mood playlist

No matter the complexity of things going on in your life, music is always there to drown things out when the world is moving a bit too fast. The best thing about music, in my opinion, is that there is a song for every mood. For example, it helps make you feel less alone when you know that someone out there is feeling the same way you do. Music can also fuel your spirits, help you feel calm and connect you with different people and cultures.
Musicaudacy.com

Flexx's Monday Music Playlist 06.14.21

Check out DJ Flexx's top songs of the week. All the songs in DJ Flexx’s playlist will be in the MIX for the week in the DMV! Powered by Moet & Chandon. Official Champagne of the Washington Wizards.