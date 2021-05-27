Cancel
‘The View’: Meghan McCain Says Gun Ownership Has “Spiked” Because People Are “Feeling Very Unsafe In Our Country”

By Greta Bjornson
Decider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan McCain Lashes Out at Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View': "Why Are You Cutting Me Off?" As a vocal supporter of the Second Amendment, The View host Meghan McCain has made her stance on guns in American very clear over the years. In the wake of another devastating mass shooting in America — in which a gunman killed nine people at a San Jose rail yard — McCain told her co-hosts she thinks its “tonally inappropriate and insensitive” to “proselytize” her thoughts on the Second Amendment after events like yesterday’s.

