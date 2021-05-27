No Vaccination Mandates for Community Colleges

Students and community members in New Brunswick, New Jersey, hosted a rally protesting Rutgers University’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for returning students. On May 21, participants gathered near the university to protest mandatory vaccination. They waved American flags, held signs demanding freedom, and chanted slogans poking fun at the pro-choice activist slogan, “My Body, My Choice.” The rally was organized by local chapters from Turning Point USA, Young Americans for Liberty (YAL), and NJ Stands Up, a medical freedom advocacy group. Rutgers was the first school in the nation to mandate vaccination for students who wish to return to on-campus living and learning. The mandate, as it stands, excludes students with medical or religious exemptions.