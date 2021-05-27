Cancel
No Vaccination Mandates for Community Colleges

baconsrebellion.com
 14 days ago

In stark contrast to the University of Virginia, James Madison University, and the College of William & Mary, the Virginia Community College System board has decided not to require students to be vaccinated in order to attend classes in the fall. “I believe it is in the best interests of...

www.baconsrebellion.com
Related
Public Healthslpecho.com

Colleges requiring vaccine is unproblematic

Three Minnesota colleges add COVID-19 vaccination requirement. With the recent surge in COVID-19 vaccine accessibility, many Minnesota colleges are requiring vaccinations for in-person attendance starting in the Fall of 2021. These requirements ensure the safety of students and staff, and as long as vaccines remain accessible, I see no issue with the requirement.
Lincoln, ILLincoln Courier

Mask mandate lifted at Lincoln College

LINCOLN, IL – Lincoln College is updating current COVID-19 guidelines for campus, effective immediately. On May 13, The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the removal of mask mandates for fully vaccinated people both indoors and outdoors, even in large gatherings. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Illinois will align mask and social distancing guidelines with these CDC recommendations.
Indianapolis, INRepublic

Rokita weighs in against IU’s vaccination mandate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The state attorney general is attacking Indiana University’s decision to require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations from all students and employees as illegal under a new state law banning the state or local governments from issuing or requiring vaccine passports. That advisory opinion issued late Wednesday afternoon, however,...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

LSU Faculty Wants Vaccine Mandate for Fall Semester

A vote by a wide majority of faculty members at LSU in Baton Rouge shows support for a vaccine mandate for students this fall. 80% of the faculty members voted to support the call for vaccines for Covid before students can return to in-person learning. The vote was held online and more than 600 votes came in during the online process. LSU leaders are trying to clarify the votes to see which ones actually came from full time faculty members.
Proteststathasta.com

Rutgers Students Host Rally Protesting Vaccine Mandate

Students and community members in New Brunswick, New Jersey, hosted a rally protesting Rutgers University’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for returning students. On May 21, participants gathered near the university to protest mandatory vaccination. They waved American flags, held signs demanding freedom, and chanted slogans poking fun at the pro-choice activist slogan, “My Body, My Choice.” The rally was organized by local chapters from Turning Point USA, Young Americans for Liberty (YAL), and NJ Stands Up, a medical freedom advocacy group. Rutgers was the first school in the nation to mandate vaccination for students who wish to return to on-campus living and learning. The mandate, as it stands, excludes students with medical or religious exemptions.
Collegesricentral.com

Some higher ed institutions mandate COVID-19 vaccine for fall

RHODE ISLAND – Life in the Ocean State has begun to resume some sense of normalcy, though there is still some question about what the college experience will look like for students attending school in Rhode Island this fall. A handful of colleges and universities across the state – both...
CollegesCulpeper Star Exponent

Virginia Tech to require COVID-19 vaccines for students

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will require students be vaccinated against the coronavirus, school officials announced Tuesday. The order applies to the student body of about 37,000. Students can get an exemption if they are not getting the vaccine for medical or religious reasons. Employees are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated.
Milwaukee, WIwpr.org

Marquette University Requiring Students To Get Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

Marquette University, Wisconsin's latest private college, will require students to get vaccinated against the coronavirus before attending classes this fall, the Milwaukee school announced Monday. In a letter to campus, Marquette President Michael Lovell said all students in undergraduate, graduate and professional programs must be fully vaccinated by an Aug....
Public Healthcampussafetymagazine.com

Should COVID-19 Vaccinations be Mandated by Employers?

While only 9% of more than 700 employers surveyed earlier this year by law firm Fisher Phillips said they would require employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said on May 28 that employers have the right to mandate it, as long as they comply with the reasonable accommodation provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act and other laws.
Virginia StateNews-Virginian

Editorial: Virginia’s community colleges have a set of tools to deliver an enrollment turnaround

Of all the elements of life disrupted by COVID-19, community colleges certainly were among the institutions that significantly had to adapt. Classes that once were held in person shifted to hybrid and online settings. Students who previously juggled jobs and schooling on campus might have lost their employment; others saw family members face job losses and picked up additional responsibilities at home. Poor internet access, or even a lack of basic digital literacy skills, made for difficult distance-learning adjustments.
Columbus, INRepublic

Local legislators protest IU vaccine mandate

Two local legislators are protesting Indiana University’s decision to require all students and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus this fall and have called on Gov. Eric Holcomb to intervene. Nineteen Republican state lawmakers — including Reps. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, and Sean Eberhart, R-Shelbyville —...
Fayetteville, ARfayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville to consider removing mask mandate for vaccinated people

City Council members next week will consider a proposal to remove Fayetteville’s mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated. The current mask ordinance was passed in June 2020, and requires everyone to wear a mask when in public places of accommodation. It also requires businesses to provide masks to customers, and refuse service to anyone who won’t wear a mask. The city gives masks to businesses at no charge.
Collegesnwaonline.com

JBU awarded $1.6 million for teacher education

John Brown University is the recipient of three grants from the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE), totaling more than $1,630,000. The grants fund three academies that provide teachers with graduate credit and prepare them to take the licensure exam in their respective endorsement area. JBU received $461,423 to conduct an...
West Lafayette, INwbiw.com

Purdue University Global, OnlineDegree.com partner to make higher education more affordable in light of COVID-19

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University Global has partnered with OnlineDegree.com to offer adults across the country access to a more affordable and flexible college education in light of COVID-19. The partnership allows prospective Purdue Global students to satisfy certain general education requirements through OnlineDegree.com’s self-paced online courses and to do so tuition-free. Not only can students benefit from a significant reduction in educational costs, it helps overcome traditional barriers that often inhibit adult students from pursuing their degree.
Public HealthPosted by
AL.com

Survey: How COVID-19 changed our schools

Covid-19 has impacted almost every facet of life over the past year, and schooling has been no exception. Despite the disruption, schools still were tasked with educating our children and have made several, often drastic changes over the past year to maintain that mission. Between late January and early February,...