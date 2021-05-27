Whole Foods Market: Plant-based, plant-forward to dominate summer eating trends

Whole Foods Market is looking to become even more of a haven for vegans and plant-based eaters. The retailer published its first plant-based trend report following the surging demand for plant-based products in its stores nationwide, announcing that future sales will be defined by plant-based seafood, barbecue jackfruit, and artisan vegan cheese. The report came after The Hartman Group found that 48 percent of consumers search for plant-based products when they go to the store. Whole Foods took this data and decided to expand on this consumer behavior, looking towards the Trends Council to conduct an inclusive study on plant-based shoppers.