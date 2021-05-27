Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Whole Foods Market: Plant-based, plant-forward to dominate summer eating trends

By Mary Ellen Shoup contact
Food Navigator
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs shoppers increasingly incorporate more plants into their diets, Whole Foods Market predicts a summer season where plant-based foods and brands take center plate. Sales of plant-based foods that directly replace animal products – meat, seafood, eggs, dairy, condiments, and meals – had a breakout year in 2020​ growing 27% to $7bn in measured channels in the year to Dec. 27, 2020, according to SPINS data commissioned by The Good Food Institute (GFI) and the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA).

www.foodnavigator-usa.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Based Foods#Dairy Milk#Food Drink#Plant Based Foods#Eating Foods#Eating Meat#Meat Products#The Good Food Institute#Pbfa#The Hartman Group#Miyoko S Creamery#Cheeze Thank#Italian#Jackfruit Bbq#Field Roast#Lightlife#Vegetarian#Brands#Avengers#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
97.5 WTBD

Whole Foods Bets Big on Plant-Based Seafood and Artisan Vegan Cheese

Whole Foods Market is looking to become even more of a haven for vegans and plant-based eaters. The retailer published its first plant-based trend report following the surging demand for plant-based products in its stores nationwide, announcing that future sales will be defined by plant-based seafood, barbecue jackfruit, and artisan vegan cheese. The report came after The Hartman Group found that 48 percent of consumers search for plant-based products when they go to the store. Whole Foods took this data and decided to expand on this consumer behavior, looking towards the Trends Council to conduct an inclusive study on plant-based shoppers.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Health: Dairy Milk vs. Plant-Based Milk

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: Since I was a kid, I’ve been drinking milk with breakfast and dinner as my primary beverage. But looking in the grocery store coolers these days, there are so many options other than cow’s milk. Is plant-based milk, like soy or almond milk, a healthier option?. Which...
AgriculturePosted by
Y105

More Consumers Are Clicking “Add to Cart” on Plant-Based Milk & Creamers

The trend in plant-based consumption is not going away, as more Americans choose to buy non-dairy milk and meat alternatives than ever, a report released today by Instacart found. One in three shoppers purchases plant-based meat or milk products regularly, and the trend spans all ages and demographics, as the desire for plant-based milks and alternative meats continue to expand.
Food & DrinksOne Green Planet

10 Plant-Based Summer Soups

Often in the summertime, we are looking for something quick and easy to have for lunch or dinner—something that we can whip up quickly, that is not too heavy, and doesn’t have us working over a hot stove in the sweltering heat. Soup is always a great go-to when time...
Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

Miller: Ex-spear-imenting with global flavors

It feels like a long time since I’ve really written about vegetables. Probably because it has been. With the strange year, a long winter, and my new baby, article topics tended to slide through my fingers onto the computer keys, more focused on the seasons of my life rather than seasonal produce. That’s okay for a while (at least I hope so), but I’m technically commissioned to write about local food, so I shouldn’t stray for too long.
AgriculturePosted by
The Press

Fastest growing plant-based meat & milk brands

Instacart Releases New "Plant Power" Trends Report Examining The Mainstream Consumer Migration To Plant-Based Products. SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today released its "Plant Power" report, a new data-driven examination of the mainstream consumer migration to plant-based alternatives. According to Instacart sales data, one in three Instacart customers has purchased a plant-based meat or milk product. Further, according to a recent Instacart survey conducted by The Harris Poll, when asked about the grocery and food habits adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic that they'll keep for the long term, 30% of survey respondents said they plan to continue eating healthier by preparing lighter, plant-based meals.
Retailfranchising.com

WaBa Grill Partners With Nasoya® Foods To Expand Plant-Based Options

Nasoya® Foods’ New Plantspired™ Product to Make its QSR Debut at WaBa Grill this Summer. “Nasoya® is a household name amongst vegans, vegetarians and plant-based food lovers alike, and we’re proud to partner with this trusted brand to introduce an exciting new protein-packed meat alternative that checks every box when it comes to taste, quality and authenticity,” said Mark Finnegan, Chief Marketing & Information Officer at WaBa Grill. “Our guests count on WaBa Grill to provide fresh menu options that are as healthy as they are delicious and working with Nasoya® allows us to deliver even more customization to WaBa fans with specific dietary preferences.”
RestaurantsPosted by
Bisnow

Plant-Based Fast-Food Chain Raises $7.5M To Expand

Plant Power Fast Food, a San Diego-based chain of fast-food restaurants with an entirely plant-based menu, has completed a $7.5M Series A round of financing. The company says it will use the money to expand corporate-owned restaurants. There are seven Plant Power Fast Food restaurants, all in California. Eight additional...
Berkeley, CATrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Ice Cream Flavors

As the summer rapidly approaches, Eclipse Food gears up for warm weather to launch seven new ice cream flavors. The plant-based dairy company is based in Berkeley, California. The ice cream brand is currently focusing on bringing "cowlessly creamy" ice cream to the industry's forefront. The startup food company aims...
Nutritionearth.com

Eating a plant-based dinner reduces the risk of heart disease

Eating a plant-based dinner could reduce the risk of heart disease by ten percent, according to a new study from the Endocrine Society. The researchers found that people who eat too many refined carbs and fatty meats at dinner have a greater chance of developing heart disease than those who eat the same type of foods for breakfast.
AgricultureTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Seed Kits

Alpha Foods makes plant-based proteins that can be enjoyed as breakfast burritos, nuggets, strips, burgers and more, and the company wants to remind consumers of the link between products and the earth with its seed kits. The newest campaign from Alpha Foods gives people the chance to sprout everything from onions and garlic to sunflowers, bringing attention to some of the wholesome ingredients that go into making its plant-powered products.
Industryagfundernews.com

Brief: EU drops plans to restrict marketing of plant-based dairy alternatives

The EU has rejected a proposed law which would have severely restricted the ways in which plant-based dairy analogs can be sold and marketed throughout the bloc. Amendment 171 would have banned any “direct or indirect use” or “evocation” of terminology associated with dairy products when marketing plant-based alternatives. Opponents of the proposal argued that it could have stopped alt-dairy brands from selling their products in cartons, displaying allergen or environmental information on packaging, or even showing images of the product itself.
Food & DrinksFood Navigator

Perfecting plant-based foods with Kemin solutions

In the past few years, we witnessed awareness of pushing consumer trends towards healthy, plant-based and label-friendly products, but also protein alternatives for meat have been on the rise. With the arrival of ‘clean’ meat and the increased popularity of plant-based alternatives, consumers attitudes towards meat consumption are changing. For several reasons, more people become vegetarian, vegan or flexitarian; consumers are continuing to seek substitutes for meat and brands and retailers are making these alternatives easier to find.
Economykyn24.com

Plant-based Beverages Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2028

He plant-based beverages market will continue to accelerate at a steady pace in line with the ever evolving consumer preferences, coupled with the growing popularity of ‘mindful choices’ trend. According to TMR analysis, the plant-based beverages market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of more than XX% by 2028. The study opines that the growing trend of flexitarianism and veganism will continue to fuel growth in global plant-based beverages market.