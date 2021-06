NORFOLK, Neb – A Saturday DUI investigation ended with the arrest of a 30-year-old Norfolk passenger on drug charges. Norfolk Police pulled over a driver early Saturday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence. The passenger in the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Trey J. Wheeler. The officer involved in the investigation noted that Wheeler seemed to be in a hurry to get out of the area, and distance himself from the vehicle, so officers allowed him to leave the area.