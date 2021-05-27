Cancel
Motorsports

By Aaron Hansel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome Privateer Profile Coty Schock Returns to 450 Class for Pro Motocross in 2021. Pala, CA Fox Raceway 1 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. With the gate set to drop this Saturday on the 2021 season of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the Southern California hills are alive with the sound of motocross music as the nation’s best racers prepare for yet another two-wheeled slugfest for twelve rounds. Coty Schock is one of those racers. The FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing rider has been putting in the work and is coming into the summer more prepared than he’s ever been. Yes, that sounds clichéd, but in this instance it’s 100 percent true! We caught up with The Schocker to get a feel for how his year has gone so far, and how it might go in the coming months.

