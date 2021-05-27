Opinion: To support mental health, we must end solitary confinement

When we went into isolation, we had no idea what we were in for, especially when it came to dealing with job loss, isolation, lives disrupted, and lives lost. Now, our world is opening, and things are starting to get back to normal, but many of us don't feel “normal” because the pandemic has taken a toll on our mental health. According to data from the CDC and the US Census Bureau, 42% of U.S. adults reported symptoms of anxiety and depression in December of 2020. That’s up from 11% from what was reported from January to June of 2019. Where the flu is a virus no one blames you for catching, mental illness is seen as a weakness, or a failure. It’s time that changed. We need to make talking about and treating mental health a priority. If you or someone you know is having a hard time, you are not alone and there are places to get help. One of them is The National Substance Abuse and Mental Health: 1-800-662- 4357. We are still all in this together.