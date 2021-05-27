Cancel
Public Health

As CDC Clears 1st Cruise Line To Sail In US Waters, Industry Banks On Vaccines For A Post-COVID Rebound

By CBS News
news9.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Caribbean has become the first cruise line to get approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to sail in U.S. waters after more than a year of devastating, COVID-19-induced shutdown for the American cruise industry. The first ship will leave from Florida next month — carrying only fully-vaccinated passengers and crew, even though the state has banned so-called vaccine passports.

www.news9.com
