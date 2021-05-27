Texture Talk: Everything You Need To Know About Keeping Curly Hair Healthy After a Dye Job

Split ends can be caused by all sorts of things, like “heat damage, infrequent trims, and even [harsh ingredients like] sulfates in shampoos,” celebrity hair stylist Jessica Elbaum tells Elite Daily, but they’re exacerbated by dryness and other forms of damage. Accordingly, the best shampoos for split ends contain hydrating, bond-restoring, and repairing ingredients and don’t include sulfates. Elbaum is a fan of vitamin-rich shea butter and argan oil, while celebrity hair stylist Philip B., who also spoke to Elite Daily for this article, recommends fats, emollients, hydrators, and moisture binders. To be more specific, he names safflower oleosomes for long-lasting hydration, L-amino acids for hair shaft restoration, and soy- and wheat-derived proteins and peptides for optimal efficacy.