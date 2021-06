Alberta K-12 students outside of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) will go back to in-person learning next week. Education Minister Adriana LaGrange made the announcement Wednesday, saying the temporary move to online learning that began for most kindergarten to Grade 12 students on May 7 allowed for relief on operational pressures school divisions were facing. She said public health measures that have been in place for most of the school year, such as masking and cohort screening for symptoms, will continue to be in place when students return after the long weekend.