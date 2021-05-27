Educate Leaders, Not Snowflakes

The Virginia Tech Class of 2025 has been recognized as a record-shattering incoming class. In previous years, Virginia Tech made national headlines by enrolling hundreds more freshmen than expected. In an article for The Roanoke Times, Henri Gendreau reported that in 2019, a record 31,974 potential students applied. This year, the university saw a 36% increase in applications and received 42,084 applications. Virginia Tech added the Common App, used by more than 900 schools nationwide. Juan Espinoza, director of undergraduate admissions at Virginia Tech, said in Gendreau’s article that other universities have seen an 8%-12% increase in applications through the Common App, and that Virginia Tech is beyond that margin.