Cruella Tells the Origin Story of Disney’s Most Glamorous Villain

By Natalie Michie
FASHION Magazine |
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Stone rocks an English accent and over-the-top costumes in this fashion-filled prequel. Every villain needs a captivating origin story — and Disney’s Cruella is dripping with bold fashion, makeup and hair looks that are perfectly suited for the world’s most glamorous on-screen criminal. Inspired by Glenn Close’s frighteningly eccentric Cruella de Vil in the 1996 film 101 Dalmations, Cruella gives us a glimpse into the character’s early life and follows the events that lead to her evolution into the Cruella de Vil we all know now.

fashionmagazine.com
Beauty & FashionSlate

The Devil Wears Prada

Cruella de Vil is best known for wearing Dalmatian fur, not Italian designer apparel, but that hasn’t stopped critics from noticing how much Disney’s villain origin story Cruella has in common with the 2006 comedy The Devil Wears Prada. One of the chief sources of déjà vu in the new movie is the character of Baroness von Hellman, played by Emma Thompson, who seems to owe more than a little to Miranda Priestly, the role Meryl Streep made famous in Prada. The evidence goes beyond the circumstantial: The screenwriter who helped give the world Priestly, Aline Brosh McKenna, was hired to write an early draft of Cruella and received story credit on the finished film. So just how Devil Wears Prada is Cruella? Gird your loins for the following breakdown.
Beauty & FashionCollider

New ‘Cruella’ Trailer Offers Sneak Peek at Original Song From Florence + the Machine

With only a couple of weeks left until its premiere, Disney is hyping up anticipation for Cruella by teasing a sneak preview of its original song “Call Me Cruella” by Florence + the Machine. The song will be featured in the film and on the soundtrack, which was composed by the Emmy-winning composer behind Succession, Nicholas Britell. Bringing these two icons together is a massive feat on its own, and the trailer certainly highlights Florence Welch’s haunting vocals and Britell’s dynamic music.
MoviesVanity Fair

Disney’s Cruella Makes It Really Uncool to Be Unkind

The new film Cruella (in theaters and on Disney+, May 28) is going okay until the fashion show. Young Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone) is trying to get revenge against a cruel couture designer, the Baroness (Emma Thompson), by staging a guerrilla runway show to upstage the Baroness’s own. It’s 1970s London, and Cruella and some other models take to the makeshift catwalk in shocking new glam-punk garb while a band thrashes away at a song.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

2 New TV Spots For Disney's CRUELLA and a "Becoming Cruella" Featurette

Disney has shared a couple of new promo spots and featurette for its upcoming film Cruella. The TV spots are titled “Origins” and “Her Story” and they focus on the origins of Cruella de Vil. The featurette includes Emma Stone talking about becoming the classic Disney villain. Both videos offer some fun new footage if that’s something you’re interested in.
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

New Clip for “Cruella” Features “Call Me Cruella” by Florence + The Machine

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE SET TO PERFORM NEW ORIGINAL SONG “CALL ME CRUELLA” AS FEATURED IN DISNEY’S ALL-NEW LIVE ACTION FILM “CRUELLA”. CRUELLA ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK WITH SONGS FEATURED IN THE FILM PLUS CRUELLA ORIGINAL SCORE ALBUM BY. OSCAR® NOMINATED COMPOSER NICHOLAS BRITELL SET FOR RELEASE MAY 21. –...
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Florence + The Machine Wrote A Song For 'Cruella'

With the premiere of Cruella less than a month away, Disney has treated fans to a new trailer — and this one's soundtracked by "Call Me Cruella," an original song written and performed by Florence + The Machine. “Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were...
Books & Literaturetwincitiesgeek.com

Hello, Cruel Heart Promises Wonderfully Weird Things to Come

Giving villains a backstory is often a double-edged sword; it’s nice to get insight into why they are the way they are, but it also erases any mystery and makes them more sympathetic, sometimes to the point of excusing their nefarious deeds because all they really need is a chance to prove themselves to be “good.” It’s definitely possible to delve into the psychology of a villain without sacrificing their wicked nature, which is what Disney seems to be touting with their marketing for the upcoming villain origin film Cruella. While some may not be completely convinced on that front, Maureen Johnson’s tie-in prequel novel assures us that Cruella de Vil is, in fact, human—but that doesn’t mean she’s a good person.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella de Vil

Watch: Emma Stone Says It's "Fantastic" Playing Villain Cruella. Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back—and more fashionable than ever. E! News' Daily Pop co-host Lilliana Vazquez exclusively spoke with Cruella stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson about the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film 101 Dalmatians. Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
MoviesInside the Magic

A Guide to Disney’s Different Versions of Cruella de Vil

Several other actresses have taken on the role of Disney’s Cruella de Vil over the years in both animated and live-action incarnations. Let’s take a look at the history of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil in Disney movies. Who voiced Cruella de Vil in the 1961 film One Hundred...
Shoppingallears.net

Stock Up on ALL the Movie Essentials for Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Premiere!

Are you ready to cuddle up on our couch and cue up tons of new Disney movies and shows in the next month?. In the next month, Disney will release Pixar’s Luca directly to Disney+, premiere the new Marvel show, Loki on Disney+, and both Black Widow and Cruella will be making a debut both in theaters AND on Disney+ Premier Access. And, if you’re looking forward to learning more about Cruella De Vil’s backstory, then you can be ready on its premiere day with some exclusive Disney goodies!
Beauty & FashionNews-Herald.com

‘Cruella’ punk-rocks its way through a fun, fashionable origin story for ‘Dalmatians’ villain | Movie review

“Cruella” is some wicked fun. Yes, you can’t help but think of the massively popular musical “Wicked” — which gives you a new perspective on the Wicked Witch of the West via a story that happens before Dorothy finds her way to Oz — when examining “Cruella,” a prequel to the cute 1996 live-action movie “101 Dalmatians” and its poorly reviewed 2000 sequel, “102 Dalmatians.”
Moviesgeekculture.co

Geek Review: Disney’s Cruella

I am woman, hear me roar. Disney has been on a roll lately with their female-led movies, from the Oscar-winning Nomadland, to their first-ever Southeast Asian-led Disney princess animated film, Raya and the Last Dragon. That hasn’t stopped the world’s biggest movie studio from digging deep into its library and instead of focusing solely on the heroes, it peered into its deep well of evil, and who better to take the lead than one of the evilest characters to ever exist in the House of Mouse – Cruella de Vil.
Beauty & FashionVictoria Advocate

'Cruella' Review: Disney's live-action origins story is a vibrant, fun, cinematic triumph

The Emmas! The Fashion! The Music! “Cruella” is a vibrant, fun, cinematic triumph and the best live-action Disney film. Oscar winners Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are delightful to watch in the knock-down-drag-out couture battle of the century in Craig Gillespie’s origin story that takes us back to the early days of one of the greatest villains to emerge from the Mouse House.