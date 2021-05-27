Cruella Tells the Origin Story of Disney’s Most Glamorous Villain
Emma Stone rocks an English accent and over-the-top costumes in this fashion-filled prequel. Every villain needs a captivating origin story — and Disney’s Cruella is dripping with bold fashion, makeup and hair looks that are perfectly suited for the world’s most glamorous on-screen criminal. Inspired by Glenn Close’s frighteningly eccentric Cruella de Vil in the 1996 film 101 Dalmations, Cruella gives us a glimpse into the character’s early life and follows the events that lead to her evolution into the Cruella de Vil we all know now.fashionmagazine.com