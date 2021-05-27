How Toronto Shopping Destination WDLT117 Navigated COVID-19

After an excruciating year, we could all use a little retail therapy. So what exactly can we expect shopping to look like now that COVID has turned everything upside down?. Well, it’s going to be different for sure. But that’s not necessarily bad. Hand sanitizer, plexiglass between customers and employees and face masks likely are here to stay, but so are improved online ordering platforms and customers’ newfound commitment to shopping local. Some retailers have become downright creative — taking ideas that started as pandemic safety precautions, such as curbside pickup, and rebranding them as an ongoing customer convenience. Many remain focused on outdoor spaces, realizing the open-air venues that prevented the spread of germs early in the pandemic can make fun and festive gathering spaces even after COVID recedes.