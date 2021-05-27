Lawyer for ‘Oath Keepers’ Asks Judge to Toss Democratic Lawmakers’ Capitol Breach Lawsuit: ‘The Constitution Does Not Protect One from Violence’

The Senate’s failure to approve the establishment of a blue-ribbon commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was an abject dereliction of duty and contrary to established precedent. For 80 years, that’s been the traditional response to significant national failures such as Pearl Harbor, the Kennedy assassination, the destruction of the space shuttle Challenger, the Iran-Contra scandal, 9/11, and intelligence and policy failures in the Iraq war.