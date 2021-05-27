Congress Stalling on Creation of Jan. 6 Commission

Congress appears to be stalling on the creation of a commission to look into the reasons for the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead including a Capitol Police officer.

The mother and girlfriend of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick are meeting with several Republican senators, urging them to vote “Yes” on the commission.

Republicans say Democrats would have too much power over the commission.

More than 400 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.