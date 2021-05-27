Cancel
Congress Stalling on Creation of Jan. 6 Commission

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 8 days ago
Congress appears to be stalling on the creation of a commission to look into the reasons for the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead including a Capitol Police officer.

The mother and girlfriend of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick are meeting with several Republican senators, urging them to vote “Yes” on the commission.

Republicans say Democrats would have too much power over the commission.

More than 400 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Keep pushing for Jan. 6 commission

The traitorous invasion of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 led to five deaths, including that of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died of natural causes the day after clashing with the crowd. Damages to the Capitol at last count topped $30 million. Expenses to maintain Guard troops and impose other security measures have cost nearly half a billion dollars. Worst of all, the invasion shattered any illusions that this citadel of democracy was somehow immune to the ravages of a mob.
Post Register

Republicans are afraid of Jan. 6 commission

Republicans voted down the Jan. 6 commission because they think it will hurt them in the upcoming mid-term elections in 2021. The Democrats need to form a select committee with subpoena power and drag every Republican who voted against the bill in front of the committee and drag it out for a year-and-a-half as the Republicans did with the Benghazi select committee to keep it front and center so the American people can find the truth. The Republicans think they can just sweep this attack on our democracy under the rug, well the patriot people of this country are not going to let that happen. Every Democrat running for office next year needs to hammer that message to the American people on a daily basis.
Congress & CourtsDallas News

Jan. 6 commission is what we need to stop another Jan. 6

Senate Republicans acknowledged that politics was the reason they voted to kill a bipartisan commission to probe the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. The question is whether it was smart politics. Displaying unusual candor, several top Republicans said a commission could hurt them in the 2022 election. Republican senators...
U.S. PoliticsUnion Leader

Letter: GOP rejects Jan 6 commission

To the Editor: Apparently an insurrection to overthrow the U.S. government, derail the 200+ year tradition of peaceful transition of power, murder elected officials, steal an election and riot against the Capitol police isn’t sufficient grounds to have a bipartisan investigative commission? Why? Because the truth “might make Trump or the GOP look bad.”
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

Senate Republicans block creation of US Capitol attack commission

Senate Republicans have blocked the creation of a special commission to study the deadly 6 January attack on the Capitol, dashing hopes for a bipartisan panel amid a Republican push to put the violent insurrection by Donald Trump’s supporters behind them. Republicans killed the effort to set up a 9/11-style...
Iola Register

GOP block creation of Jan. 6 probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, turning aside the independent investigation in a show of party loyalty to former President Donald Trump and an effort to shift the political focus away from the violent insurrection by his GOP supporters.
Times-Herald

Approve Jan. 6 commission

The Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was one of the darkest days in the country’s history, when democracy was threatened by its citizens. We cannot erase the events, but we must do everything possible to ensure it doesn’t happen again. To that end, the U.S. House voted to...
Woodward News

Inhofe, Lankford oppose Jan. 6 Commission

Oklahoma’s two senators joined other Senate Republicans Friday in blocking the creation of the Jan. 6 Commission, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives with bipartisan support. Democrats in the Senate were able to get five Republicans to cross party lines and vote in favor of the commission, but were...
Congress & CourtsWSMV

Blackburn, Hagerty oppose creation of January 6 commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - Senate Republicans including both from Tennessee are opposing the creation of commission to review the insurrection at the U.S. Capital on January 6. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty opposed the measure. Hagerty released a statement on Friday. The vote fell short of the 10 Republican...
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks legislation on Jan. 6 commission

Senate Republicans on Friday blocked legislation to form a commission to probe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Senators voted 54-35 on the House-passed bill, falling short of the 10 GOP votes needed to get it over an initial hurdle and marking the first successful filibuster by Republicans in the 117th Congress.
Congress & CourtsFairbanks Daily News-Miner

AK delegation splits on Jan. 6 commission

Alaska’s congressional delegation is divided on whether a special commission should convene to investigate the Jan. 6 assault on the nation’s Capitol. Demonstrators stormed the complex, where Congress was certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. More than 140 people were hurt and five died. Capitol police were assaulted as they...
Congress & CourtsWyoming Tribune Eagle

Disappointed in Lummis, Barrasso for not supporting Jan. 6 commission

I am very disappointed in your statements not to support the independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection to attack our Capitol and Constitution. I served 36 years in the military to protect the United States from enemies foreign or domestic. This was the most serious attack on our nation’s Capitol since the British invasion over 200 years ago. Why aren’t you supporting this investigation? Is it you are afraid of the potential links of this militant crowd’s ties to other groups or individuals?
Congress & CourtsThe News-Gazette

Letter to the Editor | Need commission to study Jan. 6

Most Republican Senate and House leaders have developed collective amnesia concerning the Trump insurrectionist mob on the Capitol on Jan. 6. We all watched on every major TV network. I have the impression that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin denies it happened. Republican Rep. Clyde of Georgia says it...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Jan. 6 commission proposal on brink of collapse

A bill to create a commission that would examine the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol is on the verge of failing a key Senate vote as Republican lawmakers become increasingly concerned Democrats will politically weaponize It against their party ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Only three Senate Republicans...