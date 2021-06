I can’t quite find the right word. I’m overwhelmed. Or perhaps inundated is a better word choice. No, maybe dazed is the word I need. Actually, it’s a mixture of all three that I’ve felt this week as I sorted through Mom’s decades of paperwork, stacking, and refilling, sometime even shredding the nits and bits of her overflowing files and boxes. I say nits and bits because the boxes and files contain random pieces of information on a myriad of subject matters that were important to her.