Sixers center Joel Embiid has a small meniscus tear in his right knee and will be day-to-day, team says. He's out for Game 5 tonight. The Sixers locked up the one seed, they drew the team with the worst record in the entire playoffs in the Washington Wizards, they raced out to a three games to zero lead, and then the vibes came crashing down in one fell swoop. Joel Embiid attacked the rim against Robin Lopez, took some contact, and fell down hard with most of his weight landing on his right leg and rear.