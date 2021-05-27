Cancel
Orange County, CA

Memorial Day Weekend Events in Orange County 2021

By Maria Watson
orangecoast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Wednesday through Monday at Mission San Juan Capistrano between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Homefront America is presenting Field of Honor to thank military, veterans, and first responders. Experience a spectacle of 400 seven-foot American flags that the community is encouraged to sponsor. As another sign of gratitude, honorees will have free admission, otherwise you can get general admission tickets online at missionsjc.com/store/store.php?cats=TICKET.

San Clemente, CAlivingmividaloca.com

Things to do in San Clemente

There’s so much to do in Orange County! This weekend, we headed out to San Clemente and bringing you a list of fun things to do in San Clemente. We love exploring Orange County, especially because there are so many restrictions still in place to travel further away. It’s always nice to explore closer to home.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

Panoringan: Chef Gardens, Poppy & Seed First Look, Café Jardin Closes, What’s Next for Sherman Gardens

Choosing to invest in an on-site garden takes a level of commitment not every chef has. Locating dedicated space, additional time and knowledge of what the chefs opt to plant are only a few factors considered. Then there are individuals who extend their love of fertilizer even further and grow in their own backyard. Chefs Michael Reed of Poppy & Seed and Jared Cook of Sapphire are ambitious home gardeners who prefer to get their hands in the dirt.
Orange County, CAcoastreportonline.com

Festivals are back in the OC

After a long year of no outdoor gatherings and closures due to COVID-19, Orange County has gotten the OK to bring back festivals, just in time for the summer. Fish Fest is a Christian music festival and it will be taking place on July 17 at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine. This year's line up includes Chris Tomlin, Danny Gokey, Phil Wickham, Riley Clemmons and many more artists. Ticket prices start at $19.95. Visit Live Nation to purchase tickets.
Orange County, CAspectrumnews1.com

Orange County poised to make the yellow tier for COVID-19

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County was poised Monday to graduate from the orange to the least restrictive yellow tier in the state's COVID-19 economic reopening plan by Wednesday. "They look good," Orange County CEO Frank Kim told City News Service of Monday's COVID-19 metrics. He said that "based...
Costa Mesa, CAmixonline.com

QSC to Present Mental Health Amplified: A Special Online Fundraising Event to Celebrate the Healing Power of Music

Costa Mesa, CA (May 17, 2021) —Costa Mesa-based manufacturer, QSC, is pleased to present Mental Health Amplified, a special virtual fundraising event to celebrate the healing power of music. This live, 90-minute musical event, to be held on May 27th from 4pm to 5:30 pm (PST,) will celebrate the magical power of music to transform peoples’ lives and enhance our mental, physical and emotional well-being.
Orange County, CAmynewsla.com

Caltrans Announces $40 Million Investment In Los Angeles And Orange Counties

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects and more than $1 million toward improvements in Orange County, Caltrans announced Monday. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option...
Orange County, CAthecapistranodispatch.com

Is Everyone an Equestrian in San Juan? Dr. Jennifer Clarke Draws Inspiration from Pony Club

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Orange County, CAdailytitan.com

Businesses prepare for graduation season

As commencement approaches so do the traditions that come with it — graduation photos, decor and pastries — which all allow small businesses to once again profit. Freelance photographer Costa Pappas said that having flexibility with his booking schedule allows him to be booked the day of, especially with how last minute everything has been because of COVID-19. Being available has allowed for more students to book with him for last minute graduation photo sessions, Pappas said.
Orange County, CAdailytitan.com

Local business repurposes excess clothing

Jeff Lau, owner of home-based business Creations by Design, realized that he had an excess stock of T-shirts and was left without an efficient way to repurpose them. “It was that gradual realization that ‘Hey, why don’t I put this to use?’ rather than just donate blanks somewhere. What if I could figure out a way to put a little bit of style onto it, or add more value onto it,” Lau said.