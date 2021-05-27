Memorial Day Weekend Events in Orange County 2021
From Wednesday through Monday at Mission San Juan Capistrano between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Homefront America is presenting Field of Honor to thank military, veterans, and first responders. Experience a spectacle of 400 seven-foot American flags that the community is encouraged to sponsor. As another sign of gratitude, honorees will have free admission, otherwise you can get general admission tickets online at missionsjc.com/store/store.php?cats=TICKET.www.orangecoast.com