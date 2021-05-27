Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

FACTBOX-State lending giant CDP towers over Italy Inc

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

May 27 (Reuters) - A change of guard at Italy’s powerful Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has put the 170-year-old state-backed lender and investor under the political and public spotlight.

Dario Scannapieco, a former adviser to Prime Minister Mario Draghi, will be the new head of CDP, replacing current CEO Fabrizio Palermo.

CDP invests savings made by Italians through the national post office network Poste Italiane but its debt is not booked as part of Italy’s mammoth public debt pile.

Here is an overview of CDP’s current investments and projects under development for the institution controlled by Italy’s treasury:

EQUITY FUND FOR COVID-HIT COMPANIES

CDP launched a 40-billion-euro ($49 billion) equity fund this week that is tasked with helping businesses weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund will be financed by the Treasury via specifically issued sovereign bonds, and managed by CDP. Sources told Reuters that around 100 companies have already expressed a potential interest in tapping the fund.

MOTORWAYS

Next week, investors in Italian infrastructure group Atlantia’s will decide whether to accept an offer presented by a consortium led by CDP to buy an 80% stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia.

If the 8-billion-euro deal goes through, CDP will end up with a controlling stake in Autostrade, and more than 3,000 km of highways will effectively return to state control. An agreement would also draw a line under a political dispute triggered by the deadly 2018 Genoa bridge collapse.

DIGITAL PAYMENTS

Later this year CDP will end up with a 17% stake in one of Europe’s leading payments group, created through the merger of Nexi, smaller rival SIA and Nets.

ENERGY

The state lender plays a key role in Italy’s energy sector with controlling stakes in Italy’s power and gas transport grids Terna and Snam. It also calls the shots at energy major Eni, controls energy services group Saipem and is key shareholder in the country’s biggest gas distributor, Italgas.

TELECOMS AND BROADBAND

CDP has built a 10% stake in former phone monopoly Telecom Italia to offset the influence of French media group Vivendi, which is the largest shareholder in a company deemed strategic.

The state investor, which owns a 50% stake in broadband infrastructure operator Open Fiber, is set to buy an additional 10% stake later this year.

STOCK MARKETS

CDP is one of the leading shareholders in French stock market operator Euronext and a key investor in Milan’s bourse group, which manages the Italian stock market and government bond platform MTS.

CDP teamed up with Euronext and Italy’s biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo to buy Borsa Italiana from the London Stock Exchange in a 4.3-billion-euro deal completed last month.

With nearly 8% of Euronext, CDP has the same stake as its French counterpart Caisse des Depots.

CONSTRUCTION

CDP joined forces with construction company Webuild to orchestrate a joint rescue of smaller rival Astaldi and revive the country’s sickly construction industry. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, Stephen Jewkes, Giuseppe Fonte and Elvira Pollina; Editing by Pravin Char)

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
152K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sia
Person
Mario Draghi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sovereign#Market Development#Energy Development#Equity#National Debt#Factbox#Italy Inc#Italians#Poste Italiane#Treasury#Nexi#Snam#Italgas#Telecom Italia#French#Vivendi#Open Fiber#Euronext#Mts#The London Stock Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Generali fires low first shot for asset manager

Assicurazioni Generali’s (GASI.MI) lowball first shot at a Dutch asset manager looks likely to miss. The 27 billion euro Italian insurer submitted a non-binding offer for NN Group’s (NN.AS) asset management business, known as NN Investment Partners, at around 1.5 billion euros . Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) also put in an offer on Thursday, according to Reuters .
EconomyMetro International

EU to launch infringement procedure over Italian media law, newspaper says

MILAN (Reuters) -The European Commission is set to launch an infringement procedure against Italy over a media law potentially curbing Vivendi’s interests in the country, newspaper la Repubblica reported on Friday. The Commission raised questions over the validity of the law, approved by Rome in November, which allowed national communications...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

REFILE-Shares in Italy's Illimity jump on report of interest from ION

(Refiles to correct typo in headline) MILAN, June 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s Illimity rose as much as 6% on Thursday lifted by a report privately-owned ION Group is interested in the Italian digital lender and bad loan specialist. Italian daily Il Messaggero reported in its MoltoEconomia supplement that ION wanted to take a “significant” stake which could however remain below the threshold that triggers a mandatory takeover bid. It was not immediately possible to reach ION and Illimity for comment. The report said Illimity had denied having had any contacts with ION or having received any proposal.
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Mirabaud hires CEO for European wealth management platform

Mirabaud Group has appointed Jeff Mouton as chief executive of Mirabaud & Cie (Europe) SA. Mouton will be responsible for overseeing the activities of the Mirabaud Group's European platform, and will report directly to Nicolas Mirabaud, managing partner of Mirabaud and chairman of the board of directors of Mirabaud & Cie (Europe) SA (Luxembourg).
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Cellnex, Deutsche Telekom close Dutch tower deal

Cellnex and Deutsche Telekom finalised a deal to merge their respective tower operations in the Netherlands after getting the go-ahead from Dutch competition authorities, a move the tower operator pitched as an opportunity to become a key player in the country. The deal involves taking over 3,150 T-Mobile Infra towers...
Environment104.1 WIKY

French central bank head urges mandatory climate risk disclosure

PARIS (Reuters) – Big companies and financial institutions should be required to disclose their climate-related risks, the head of France’s central bank said on Wednesday. France took the lead in 2015 requiring listed companies, financial institutions and asset managers to disclose their exposure to climate risks. “Disclosure will help markets...
Businesswkzo.com

Russian healthcare group EMC always ready to turn to capital markets-CEO

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian private health clinic operator European Medical Centre (EMC) is always ready to turn to capital markets for funds and would be attractive to investors, its chief executive told Reuters. Last week, financial market sources had told Reuters the company was considering an initial public offering as...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

U.S. Fintech Taulia Announces New Footprint in China & Singapore

Taulia, a U.S.-based working capital solutions provider, announced on Tuesday it has expanded its global footprint by growing its presence in both China and Singapore. Founded in 2009, Taulia claims to be a leading provider of working capital solutions. Through a combination of its AI-powered platform, people, and process, Taulia helps companies access the value tied up in their supply chain by transitioning from inefficient and often manual working capital management practices into technology-led, working capital optimization strategies.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

French state lender looks to double lending in Africa

ABIDJAN, June 2 (Reuters) - French public investment bank Bpifrance plans to more than double its annual lending in Africa over the next three years, a senior executive said on Wednesday. Bpifrance, which manages French state shareholdings, has extended more than 700 million euros since 2015 in export credits to...
Economypymnts.com

Euro’s Standing Could Improve With Digital Version, ECB Says

In a new report, the European Central Bank says that the advent of a digital version of the euro could improve the currency’s global standing by making it easier for people to save or make payments, especially in “third countries” with unstable currencies. As Reuters noted on Wednesday (Jun 2),...
Economymorningology.com

Germany may take part in Lufthansa capital increase

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is considering participating in a planned 3 billion euro ($3.7 billion) capital increase at Lufthansa, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Reuters on Wednesday, a move that could help to repay the airline’s state-backed bailout. Reuters last month reported that Lufthansa was working with Deutsche Bank and...
Business740thefan.com

Private equity firm KKR buys stake in French group Cegid

PARIS (Reuters) – Private equity firm KKR has agreed to buy a minority stake in French software and computing services company Cegid, the companies said on Thursday. Investment firm Silver Lake will remain as Cegid’s majority shareholder. ($1 = 0.8203 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Goodman)
Economyvoonze.com

CDP, the Italian sovereign wealth fund, becomes a little more promarket

Italy’s sovereign wealth fund is getting a bit more pro-market. With Fabrizio Palermo, the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) monopolized important stakes in private companies. Draghi’s decision to replace him with Dario Scannapieco points to a recalibration that investors will welcome. In a country where governments come and go, changes...
InternetPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: EU takes on Facebook over ad data

The European Union and Britain have launched antitrust investigations into Facebook's (FB.O) use of advertising data in its classified ads business, probes which could force it to change its business model on top of hefty fines. read more. European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager's first antitrust probe into the world's largest...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Central Bank Is Preventing Bitcoin Investment in Russia: Tinkoff Bank CEO

Russia's Central Bank is looking into a digital currency. Image: Shutterstock. Russian “investors who know what they’re doing” are eager to invest in Bitcoin, said Oliver Hughes, CEO of digital bank Tinkoff. Unfortunately, the central bank’s harsh stance on digital assets prevents banks like Hughes’ from offering such services. “There’s...