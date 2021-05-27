Tesla Will Have to Ship Its Texas-Built Cars Out of State to Sell Back to Residents

The Texas Legislature has run out of time to advance a bill that would've allowed Tesla's direct sales approach—and it doesn't meet again until 2023. Texas, the state that was once a country, has some unique features in its governance. One is that its state legislature meets only every other year for a maximum of 140 days, starting from “noon on the second Tuesday in January.” This year, the Legislature convened Jan. 12 and will wrap up its work on May 31 before breaking until 2023. And it will do so without making a widely expected change to Texas’ auto dealer franchise laws that would finally allow Tesla to sell its cars—many of which will be built at its new Austin factory next year—directly to the public in the nation’s second-largest state.