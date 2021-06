This is a strange behavior and I'm trying to find out if anyone has any light to shed on this. The environment is 6.0 with latest update and its a dell server with pci mounted 2TB sing nvme chip. We have a ubuntu 18 or 20 installed as a vm (but that doesn't really matter). Running a disk test through fio we get disk performance of 400MB/s in rand read. However, when after snapshot is performed the performance drops to around 100MB/s. I'm not so much interested in the numbers itself as much as the the percentage drop. This was done in isolation and nothing else running on the host it self. I have replicated this every single time. When snapshot gets removed the performance goes back to 400 levels.