Eternals (2021 movie) trailer, release date, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek

By Marsha Dizon
startattle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA race of immortal beings called Eternals emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Startattle.com – Eternals 2021. Eternals is an American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name by Jack Kirby. It is directed by...

www.startattle.com
