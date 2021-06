Sanjeet and Pooja Rani stole the limelight by winning gold at the ASBC Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai, which concluded on Monday. India finished the campaign with 15 medals including two gold, five silver, and eight bronze at the championships which was jointly hosted by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and UAE Boxing Federation. This ensured that they bettered the performance of the 2019 edition in Bangkok where they won 13 medals.