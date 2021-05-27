Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, ME

Busy Memorial Day Weekend Expected on Turnpike

maineturnpike.com
 14 days ago

Traffic volume predicted to be nearing 2019 pre-pandemic numbers. PORTLAND, Maine – Maine Turnpike Authority is expecting traffic over the upcoming Holiday weekend to be up significantly from last year, but more importantly, not far off from 2019’s record breaking numbers. MTA expects traffic to be up 76 percent over last year's Memorial Day weekend when only 564,000 transactions occurred over the four-day period of Friday through Monday. Approximately 984,000 transactions are predicted to occur this year, which is only three percent lower than the same period in 2019.

www.maineturnpike.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Maine Government
City
Kittery, ME
Portland, ME
Traffic
Local
Maine Traffic
Portland, ME
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Traffic Lanes#Memorial Service#Highway Patrol#Home Construction#Maine Turnpike Authority#The Safety Patrol#Wells#State#Forests#The Gold Star#American#Turnpike Traffic Volume#Maine Turnpike Customers#Pm Commute Hours#Routine Weekday Patrol#River#Stranded Motorists#Lane Shifts#Construction Activities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
MTA
Related
Maine StateWMTW

Thank you EMS workers: Maine celebrates National EMS Week

PORTLAND, Maine — National EMS Week is underway, with departments across Maine helping honor and celebrate the work done by emergency medical services employees. This is the 46th year for the celebration and the theme this year is, "This is EMS: Caring for Our Communities." Many providers and departments across...
Maine StateWMTW

Body found in New Hampshire identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood, New Hampshire has been identified as a man from Maine. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog.
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Low-flying airplane to map rural Maine

STATEWIDE — A low-flying airplane over northern Maine will be mapping the region’s geology later this month. The low-level flights from mid-May through August are being coordinated by the U.S. Geological Survey and the Maine Geological Survey to obtain images of geology at the surface and below ground. Instruments on...
Maine Stateq1065.fm

Bangor, Maine News Update: May 17, 2021

The Maine CDC reports 292 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. Governor Mills announced on Friday that the indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated people will be dropped on May 24th, while it’s suggested that people who have not received the vaccine still wear face coverings. The Maine Department of Education will make its own ruling about face coverings in schools.
Maine Statewabi.tv

Gas prices in Maine on the rise

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in the state are on the rise. A GasBuddy survey found that gas prices have gone up more than five cents per gallon in the past week. The average price in the state Monday is $2.97 per gallon. That’s almost 19 cents per gallon...
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
Maine StateSun-Journal

Maine wedding industry on track for recovery as restrictions ease

Jessie and Kyle Herod planned to get married in 2020, with a 180-guest Catholic ceremony, followed by a New Year’s Eve party with dinner and dancing in a barn outside Portland. Even when the first wave of the coronavirus crashed into the United States, the Gorham couple imagined it wouldn’t...
Maine Statechaindrugreview.com

Tom’s of Maine unveils new packaging

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Do Good. Work Hard. Not Just Talk. Happy People, Happy Planet. These may sound like catchy t-shirt slogans from the 1970s, but they’re actually part of the new activism-inspired packaging design unveiled by natural care leader Tom’s of Maine, a socially responsible company that emerged amidst the many vibrant movements of the decade.
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine will see a streak of 70-degree days throughout the week

Temperatures in Maine are expected to peak at over 70 degrees fahrenheit over the next week, following the unseasonably warm start to the year. The National Weather Service station in Caribou predicts that central Maine could see temperatures up to 75 degrees on Wednesday, and 78 degrees on Thursday. Following...
Maine Statewiscassetnewspaper.com

May 17 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Each morning, the Maine CDC updates its COVID-19 data on its website with the latest coronavirus numbers from across the state. Knox County, since March 2020, has recorded 1,099 cases,...
Maine Statewagmtv.com

Flights over northern Maine to map geology

(AP) - A low-flying airplane over northern Maine later this month is going to be mapping the region’s geology. The low-level flights from mid-May through August are being coordinated by the U.S. Geological Survey and Maine Geological Survey to obtain images of geology at the surface and below ground. Instruments...