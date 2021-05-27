Busy Memorial Day Weekend Expected on Turnpike
Traffic volume predicted to be nearing 2019 pre-pandemic numbers. PORTLAND, Maine – Maine Turnpike Authority is expecting traffic over the upcoming Holiday weekend to be up significantly from last year, but more importantly, not far off from 2019’s record breaking numbers. MTA expects traffic to be up 76 percent over last year's Memorial Day weekend when only 564,000 transactions occurred over the four-day period of Friday through Monday. Approximately 984,000 transactions are predicted to occur this year, which is only three percent lower than the same period in 2019.www.maineturnpike.com