The Legacy of John Daniel

The woman was ALONE when tempted, like Eve. She falls prey to their shallow 'attention' with promises of a shallow glittery lifestyle. The devil should have been a JEW star. When he wanted to be trusted, his skin turned white. The devil then isolates her from others. The woman completely forgets about her past in the name of selfish wants, security, and safety. In the end she becomes a slave to evil while a simple life would have made her happiest. She comes back to the white male after the fact expecting him to clean up her mess. The JWO always plays a rigged game in their favor. The stupid cucked male allows himself to be drawn into her mess. They then declare music can save your soul. Interesting take for a cartoon. Had to be written by a woman or a cucked man. The woman is saved by singing a song.