West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said during Tuesday's COVID-19 press conference that the state is still on track to to take off the masks across the board on June 20. "We still want to get to 65 percent (at least one dose in 65 percent of the state's 12 and above population)," Justice said. "And I think we are going to get there. We might be 63.8 or 64.9 but we are going to get there."