Bring Change to Mind: Digital Life and Mental Health

Take one look at Alexi Pappas' resume, and you'll ask yourself "what can't she do?" You might know the Greek American runner from her performance in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games when she set a national record for Greece in the 10,000-meter race. But, as if her athletic triumphs weren't impressive enough, the 31-year-old is also an accomplished writer and actress. In 2016, Pappas co-wrote, co-directed, and starred in the feature film Tracktown. She later went on to co-create and star in the movie Olympic Dreams, which premiered at SXSW in 2019, alongside Nick Kroll. In January 2021, she released her debut memoir, Bravey: Chasing Dreams, Befriending Pain, and Other Big Ideas, with a foreword by comedian Maya Rudolph.