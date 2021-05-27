Cancel
Mental Health

Bring Change to Mind: Digital Life and Mental Health

AZFamily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEOPLE partners with Glenn Close and her non-profit organization, Bring Change to Mind, in an effort to destigmatize mental illness. Janine Rubenstein moderates this panel, which includes Bethany Mota (founder, Atom&Matter, author/content creator), Jordin Sparks (multiplatinum recording artist/actress), Alyson Stoner (actress/activist/entrepreneur) and TikTok stars Ian Paget/Chris Olsen (synonymous with the platform and recently nominated for the first-ever TikTok x GLAAD Queer Advocate of the Year).

Jordin Sparks
Glenn Close
Alyson Stoner
Bethany Mota
