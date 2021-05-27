Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

UConn's rowing program was set to be cut. A judge is stopping that, for now.

By David Borges
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UConn women’s rowing team has won a temporary restraining order to prevent the school from eliminating the program until at least Aug. 2. U.S. District Judge Stefan Underhill ruled Wednesday that the team, which was cut by the school nearly a year ago along with three men’s sports, has carried its burden of proof that members of the program “will suffer irreparable harm in the absence of injunctive relief,” and that there is a “substantial likelihood” that the court will reverse UConn’s decision and allow the program to continue.

www.nhregister.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Quinnipiac University#Title Ix#Team Members#District Court#School Education#Division I Athletic Teams#Women S Rowing#Uconn Women#Alumni#Enrollment#Female Athletes#Title Ix Guidelines#Quinnipiac Women#Female Teams#Potential Merit#Hearing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsESPN

Contract extension for UConn's Auriemma worth $15M

STORRS, Conn. --  UConn has extended women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma's contract through 2025 in a deal worth $15 million, school officials announced Friday. Athletic director David Benedict said the five-year extension is retroactive to April 2020 and includes an annual base salary of $600,000. The Hall of Famer will get $2.2 million for speaking, consulting and media obligations in the first year, an amount that will increase $100,000 annually under the contract. It also includes bonuses based on postseason wins.
Fairfield, CTGreenwichTime

Judge puts breaks on UConn plan to eliminate women's rowing

A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order that will prevent UConn from immediately eliminating its women's rowing team as part of budget cuts in its athletic department. U.S. District Judge Stephen Underhill issued the order Wednesday, ruling the rowers were likely to prevail in their lawsuit that alleges...
Congress & CourtsTimes Union

Federal Judge Restrains UCONN from Eliminating Its Women's Rowing Team Reports Duffy Law

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (PRWEB) May 28, 2021. After a hearing on Plaintiffs’ motion for a TRO, Judge Underhill found “that there is a substantial likelihood of success on [the Plaintiffs’] Title IX claim.” He further found that eliminating the team now would result in “immediate irreparable harm” to the Plaintiffs, whose next step is to seek a longer-term preliminary injunction requiring that their team be reinstated until a full trial on the merits of the case. The TRO ruling (Ruling) keeps in place the team’s financial support, coaching contracts, and access to facilities, among other program elements, which were slated to end this season.
College SportsTimes Daily

UConn's Auriemma: Transfer portal 'a mess'

HARTFORD, Conn. — One month into the NCAA’s approval of a one-time transfer exemption, the transfer portal is already “a mess,” says UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
College SportsPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Calhoun: Krzyzewski helped UConn's 'brand'

In the pantheon of college basketball coaches, Jim Calhoun -- who himself has a place near the top -- considers Mike Krzyzewski second perhaps only to John Wooden. Calhoun, the longtime UConn coach who had many memorable battles with Krzyzewski, praised Krzyzewski effusively when reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, just hours after the announcement that the upcoming 2021-22 season would be the longtime Duke coach’s last.
Swimming & Surfinggoduke.com

Duke Set for NCAA Rowing Championships

DURHAM, N.C. – After competing in four regular-season regattas and claiming silver at the ACC Championship, the No. 10 Duke rowing team is set to make its third all-time appearance at the NCAA Championships this weekend at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla. The Blue Devils were one of 12...
BasketballNorwalk Hour

UConn women's basketball: 5 storylines to watch ahead of offseason conditioning program

No, not the regular season. We’ve still got a ways to go before the curtains formally open on the 2021-22 campaign. We’re talking about the UConn women’s basketball team’s offseason conditioning program, which gets underway Tuesday. The Huskies won’t have their full complement of players available, but that’s not a problem in this case. After all, it’s only June, and coach Geno Auriemma will still get a pretty good glimpse at a team many are projecting to be the best in the country.
Louisville, KYWLKY.com

UofL women's basketball to play UConn in December

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The University of Louisville women's basketball team will play UConn in the 8th annual Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase on Dec. 19 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday. Last season, UofL and UConn were scheduled to...
College SportsNewsTimes

UConn-Tennessee women's basketball programs extend rivalry series

Women’s basketball’s most storied rivalry lives on. UConn announced Friday it has renewed its series with Tennessee for two more seasons. The Huskies will host the Lady Vols in 2021-22, and then the schools will play in Tennessee in 2022-23. UConn is 15-9 all-time against Tennessee, including 4-0 in national...
Birmingham, ALCBS 46

SEC will allow immediate eligibility for athletes changing schools within the football conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS46) - Southeastern Conference athletes who make intraconference transfers will no longer need to serve an automatic year in residence at their new school before being eligible for competition. The SEC said the policy change takes effect immediately. The new policy will better align with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) adopted in April which established a universal one-time transfer opportunity which applied to student-athletes across all sports.
SportsDaily Illini

Three Illini to compete at U.S. Championships

Three current and former Illini gymnasts — rising senior Michael Fletcher and alumni Alex Diab and Michael Paradise — will compete as individuals this weekend in the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. The Championships are the second competition hosted by USA Gymnastics this year after the Winter Cup in February, and it is the first of two competitions that will have a direct impact on the selection of the U.S. Olympic men’s gymnastics team.
Tenniskentuckysportsradio.com

Kentucky Tennis star Liam Draxl named first ITA National Player of the Year in program history

Liam Draxl is a Tennis King and now he has the hardware to back it up. On Thursday afternoon, University of Kentucky Athletics announced that Draxl, a sophomore on the Men’s Tennis team, was named the ITA National Player of the Year for the first time in program history. He finished as the No. 1 overall seed in the final ITA Division I Men’s Singles Rankings that came out this past week.
SportsFairfax Times

Mason athlete comes in 5th at NCAA Track and Field event

This past weekend saw a member of the George Mason University track team take part in the east preliminaries for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Jacksonville, Fla. Annabelle Eastman, a member of the Mason Women’s Track and Field team, participated in the 3000-meter steeplechase becoming the first...
Eugene, ORDaily Californian

Rogers, Joyner qualify for NCAA Outdoor Championships

The old trope “big fish in a small pond” implies that a large fish in a little pond stands out among its less accomplished competitors. At the NCAA West Regionals on May 26-29, Cal track and field found itself in the opposite scenario: It was a big fish in an even bigger pond.