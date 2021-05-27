Cancel
Norman, OK

Severe Weather Possible Thursday Afternoon And Evening

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere weather will be possible over much of the KGOU listening area Thursday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service in Norman says there is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening across much of the state as a cold front slides to the south. Large hail up to the size of baseballs and damaging winds up to 80 mph will be the main threats. The weather service says there will be a low tornado risk during the early evening hours.

Z94

What Do They Mean When The Skies Go Green In Oklahoma?

While storm season is off to a seasonably late start, it might be time to go over some of the stuff that normally comes up during this time of year. I hope you're prepared for the current forecast with your tornado precaution plans, a little stockpile of necessities, plenty of blankets and pillows in your safe space, etc... I trust everyone in the house knows that plan so when the sirens do start singing the state song of Oklahoma everybody knows where to be in that moment. But what about everything that leads up to it?
Flood Warning issued for Cleveland, Oklahoma by NWS

Flood Advisory issued for Cleveland, Grady, McClain, Oklahoma by NWS

Flood Advisory issued for Cleveland, Garvin, Grady, McClain, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie by NWS

Flood Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal by NWS

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain by NWS

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson by NWS

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, McClain by NWS

