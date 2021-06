As Canada continues to vaccinate more and more of its population, focus is shifting to the complicated next phase of the immunization plan: second doses. Right now, more than 53 per cent of the country’s population has received at least one dose, but only 4.6 per cent are fully vaccinated. That latter number is climbing: around one sixth of all doses administered on May 26 were second doses. At the same time, provinces are compressing the four-month interval between doses that is ticking away for Canadians, especially those who received their first shots earlier this year, while new research is emerging about the optimal time to wait.