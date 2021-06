There’s no “right” way to make art or to be an artist. All one has to do is hear the calling to create and be courageous enough to pursue it. For the men and women chosen to participate in LIFEWTR’s Life Unseen campaign, these inspiring creators honed their respective crafts in fashion, art, music and filmmaking to build careers that are a reflection of their diverse backgrounds and skills. Yet not all art receives the same exposure. To ensure that the Life Unseen artists were given a large enough platform and equal shine, LIFEWTR teamed up with writer, director and actress Issa Rae; a creative who’s proof that taking an unconventional route can also lead to success.