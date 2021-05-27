Cancel
Colorado State

Man Rescued in Colorado Mountain Pass Is Accused in 1982 Murders

By Maria Cramer
msn.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a January night in 1982, Alan Lee Phillips was found shivering in his pickup, stuck in a snowdrift on a treacherous mountain pass in central Colorado. A rescue worker tracked him down after Mr. Phillips, then 30, used his headlights to blink the Morse code signal for SOS and caught the attention of a passenger on a plane flying overhead. Asked what he had been thinking, taking such a dangerous road in subzero temperatures, Mr. Phillips, looking dazed, said he was coming back from a bar, according to the police.

