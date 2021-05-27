Cancel
Travel

Americans warned not to travel to Belarus after flight grounding

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. State Department is warning Americans not to travel to Belarus after the country grounded a flight passing through its airspace to arrest a dissident journalist last weekend. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joins "CBSN AM" to talk about the continued fallout from the incident.

