Everyone knows that ice cream is the perfect treat after a delicious dinner downtown or to enjoy during a walk along the river. Thankfully, Riverside residents and visitors alike will now be able to enjoy Mayday Handcrafted Ice Creams whenever they please! The artisan ice cream shop will be celebrating their grand opening on Thursday, June 10th from 4-10pm at their newest location at 90 Riverside Avenue, Suite 605. Each guest will enjoy a FREE sugar cone with a complimentary kid’s scoop of any flavor with more than two dozen delicious flavors to choose from.