Sanofi, GSK COVID-19 vaccine entering final stage of trials

By Tal Axelrod
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe French company Sanofi and its British partner GSK announced Thursday that they are starting a late-stage human trial for a coronavirus vaccine. The trial will also include studies for boosters and the vaccine's efficacy against a string of variants and comes after phase two trials showed a high efficacy rate for the shot.

www.msn.com
